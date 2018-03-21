Sezioni

Behind Blue Eyes, rock night!

Alex

Giovane band del montebellunese eseguirà i classici del Rock internazionale come AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Muse, ecc. ed un repertorio TOTALMENTE INEDITO!

Una serata nel nome del rock in una birreria cucina e birre sono al top!

Per info e prenotazioni:
- Birreria Lowenbrau: 329 242 0191
- Behind Blue Eyes: 370 302 3355
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1623710511046007/

