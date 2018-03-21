Behind Blue Eyes, rock night!

-
Dove
- Birreria LowenBrau
- Via John Kennedy
- Altivole
-
Quando
- Dal 31/03/2018 al 31/03/2018
- 21
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
Giovane band del montebellunese eseguirà i classici del Rock internazionale come AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Muse, ecc. ed un repertorio TOTALMENTE INEDITO!
Una serata nel nome del rock in una birreria cucina e birre sono al top!
Per info e prenotazioni:
- Birreria Lowenbrau: 329 242 0191
- Behind Blue Eyes: 370 302 3355
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1623710511046007/
