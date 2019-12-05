Sezioni

Iniziano i weekend natalizi alla discoteca Radika di Treviso

Da domani e per tutto il mese di dicembre andranno in scena gli eventi natalizi di Radika, il nuovissimo locale in Zona Fonderia a Treviso. Straordinari eventi, coordinati dal gruppo Lobby, per delle serate memorabili che inizieranno dalla gustosissima cena e continueranno con ospiti ed i migliori format di intrattenimento. Questo il programma:

VENERDI 6 DICEMBRE - Starlight - Djset Cristianino Coletti Francesco Torre
SABATO 7 DICEMBRE - Candy - Djset Mistericky
GIOVEDI 12 DICEMBRE - Fuxy Dj - Music Around the world
VENERDI 13 DICEMBRE - FOULARD - Italian Style Djset Donadello Francesco Torre
SABATO 14 DICEMBRE - VIDALOCA Format Reaggeton Hip Hop
GIOVEDI 19 DICEMBRE - BARBONI White Winter / Guest Pigna Dj Sangio/Cristianino
VENERDI 20 DICEMBRE - PER LEI Evento dedicato alle donne Djset Cristianino
SABATO 21 DICEMBRE - Ospite dj Mauro Ferrucci
DOMENICA 22 DICEMBRE - WONDER Djset Fuxy e Tommy Vee
LUNEDI 23 DICEMBRE - REMEMBER by Snackuture
MERCOLEDI 25 DICEMBRE - Live Show GLITTER & Radio Piterpan
SABATO 28 DICEMBRE - FREE RADIKA
MARTEDI 31 DICEMBRE - IL CAPODANNO DI RADIKA

Radika Via Fonderia 46 a Treviso
Per informazioni e prenotazioni:
348 56 53 523

