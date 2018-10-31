Matt "The Drifter" @La Stazzionetta

- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 16/11/2018 al 16/11/2018
- Orario non disponibile
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
Hi folks...
Matt"The Drifter" ritorna live alla STAZIONETTA.
Questa volta accompagnato anche dai suoi fedeli Drifters,Alessandro Terramagra(electric guitar) e Nicolò Pasqualotto(sax),vi farà assaporare il vento del folk,del blues,del country americano con i suoi pezzi inediti e la sua passione.
Quindi che dire...
Entrate,accomodatevi,sedetevi,ordinate una bella birra fresca e lasciatevi trasportare in America.
"
-I'm not a musician
-I'm not a singer
-I'm a poor windscreenwasher trying to do my job under the rain!!!
Cit.
"
Let's folk.
