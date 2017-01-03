Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Concerti

Off The Map live @ Wishing Wells (Spresiano) - Epifania funky!

Luca

Gli Off The Map suoneranno al Wishing Wells di Spresiano Venerdì 6 gennaio ! Salutiamo insieme le festività natalizie con la prima data del 2017, l'epifania più funk che ci sia !! Vi faremo ascoltare i brani storici e più apprezzati dai fan dei Red Hot Chili Peppers insieme a qualche rarità, un viaggio dagli inizi della band fino all'ultimo album "The Getaway" Consigliata la prenotazione ! This town is made of many things Just look at what the current brings So high it's only promising This place was made on you !

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...



    Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

    Commenti

      Potrebbe Interessarti

      • Mostra "Storie dell'impressionismo - I grandi protagonisti da Monet a Renoir, da Van Gogh a Gauguin"

        • dal 29 ottobre 2016 al 17 aprile 2017
        • Museo di Santa Caterina

      • “Treviso Cuor di Natale 2016”

        • Gratis
        • dal 23 novembre 2016 al 8 gennaio 2017

      • 77 eventi per la rassegna “Sarmede, il paese delle fiabe 2016”

        • Gratis
        • dal 9 ottobre 2016 al 19 febbraio 2017

      I più visti

      • Mostra "Storie dell'impressionismo - I grandi protagonisti da Monet a Renoir, da Van Gogh a Gauguin"

        • dal 29 ottobre 2016 al 17 aprile 2017
        • Museo di Santa Caterina

      • “Treviso Cuor di Natale 2016”

        • Gratis
        • dal 23 novembre 2016 al 8 gennaio 2017

      • 77 eventi per la rassegna “Sarmede, il paese delle fiabe 2016”

        • Gratis
        • dal 9 ottobre 2016 al 19 febbraio 2017

      • "Fiori d'Inverno" - Rassegna gastronomica interprovinciale dedicata al Radicchio Rosso di Treviso e al Variegato di Castelfranco

        • Gratis
        • dal 4 novembre 2016 al 26 marzo 2017
      Torna su
      TrevisoToday è in caricamento