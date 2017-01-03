Off The Map live @ Wishing Wells (Spresiano) - Epifania funky!

Gli Off The Map suoneranno al Wishing Wells di Spresiano Venerdì 6 gennaio ! Salutiamo insieme le festività natalizie con la prima data del 2017, l'epifania più funk che ci sia !! Vi faremo ascoltare i brani storici e più apprezzati dai fan dei Red Hot Chili Peppers insieme a qualche rarità, un viaggio dagli inizi della band fino all'ultimo album "The Getaway" Consigliata la prenotazione ! This town is made of many things Just look at what the current brings So high it's only promising This place was made on you !