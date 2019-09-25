A Valdobbiadene arrivano i Licaones

Formazione ricca di verve ed ironia, i Licaones tornano alla ribalta a più di dieci anni dalla pubblicazione di “Licaones Party” e “Licca-Lecca” (premiati dal pubblico con oltre 13.000 copie vendute). Ai fiati, Mauro Ottolini (trombone) e Francesco Bearzatti (sax), entrambi affermati protagonisti della scena jazz italiana ed internazionale. Si tratta di compositori votati alla sperimentazione e di arrangiatori di grande estro, che trovano un’ideale quadratura con l’organista Oscar Marchioni e con il batterista Paolo Mappa.



Il quartetto propone uno stile “LOUNGE” acid jazz, in funambolico equilibrio tra blues, funky, atmosfere classicamente hammond, echi latini e soprattutto improvvisazione jazz.



ENG

A Band full of verve and humour, the Licaones return to the limelight after 10 years from the publication of “Licaones Party” and “Licca-Lecca” (awarded by the audience with more thane 13.000 selled copies).



On the woodwinds Mauro Ottolini (trombone) and Francesco Bearzatti (sax), both successful protagonists of the Italian and international jazz scene. They are compositors committed to experimentation and arrangers of great talent that find an ideal harmony with the organist Oscar Marchioni and the drummer Paolo Mappa.



The quartet offers a “LOUNGE” acid jazz style in acrobatic balance with blues, funky, classic hammond atmospheres, Latin echoes and, most of all, jazz improvisations.



LINE UP

Francesco Bearzatti: sax

Mauro Ottolini: trombone / trombone

Oscar Marchioni: organo / organ

Paolo Mappa: batteria / drums



Direzione artistica: ArteRitmi di Vincenzo Barattin



Per maggiori informazioni: https://www.valdobbiadenejazz.com/

Mostra meno