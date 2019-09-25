Paul Millns & Butch Coulter a Valdobbiadene

ITA

Paul Millns è uno dei grandi nomi del “British blues”. Pianista in decine di sessions leggendarie e cantante di rara forza ed espressività in sodalizio con il chitarrista e armonicista Butch Coulter, che a sua volta vanta un curriculum denso di collaborazioni straordinarie.

Il duo Paul Millns e Boutch Coulter è esattamente ciò che il “British blues” testimonia: una storia lunga di rara freschezza. Un’autentica eterna giovinezza.



ENG

Paul Millns is one of the greatest names of the “British Blues”. A pianist who has taken part in many legendary sessions, a singer of rare strength and expressivity who joined with Butch Coulter, a guitarist and a harmonica player who praises a curriculum of extraordinary collaborations.

The Paul Millns and Butch Coulter duo represents exactly what the “British Blues” testifies: a long story of rare freshness. An autentic eternal youth.



LINE UP

Paul Millns: pianoforte / piano

Butch Coulter: chitarra, armonica / guitar, harmonica



Direzione artistica: ArteRitmi di Vincenzo Barattin



Per maggiori informazioni: https://www.valdobbiadenejazz.com/