Paul Millns & Butch Coulter a Valdobbiadene

Dove
- Palazzo Auditorium C.Piva
- Via Piva 53
- Valdobbiadene
Quando
- Dal 04/10/2019 al 04/10/2019
- 21:00
Prezzo
- €15
Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- valdobbiadenejazz.com
ITA
Paul Millns è uno dei grandi nomi del “British blues”. Pianista in decine di sessions leggendarie e cantante di rara forza ed espressività in sodalizio con il chitarrista e armonicista Butch Coulter, che a sua volta vanta un curriculum denso di collaborazioni straordinarie.
Il duo Paul Millns e Boutch Coulter è esattamente ciò che il “British blues” testimonia: una storia lunga di rara freschezza. Un’autentica eterna giovinezza.
ENG
Paul Millns is one of the greatest names of the “British Blues”. A pianist who has taken part in many legendary sessions, a singer of rare strength and expressivity who joined with Butch Coulter, a guitarist and a harmonica player who praises a curriculum of extraordinary collaborations.
The Paul Millns and Butch Coulter duo represents exactly what the “British Blues” testifies: a long story of rare freshness. An autentic eternal youth.
LINE UP
Paul Millns: pianoforte / piano
Butch Coulter: chitarra, armonica / guitar, harmonica
Direzione artistica: ArteRitmi di Vincenzo Barattin
Per maggiori informazioni: https://www.valdobbiadenejazz.com/
