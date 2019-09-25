Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi /

Paul Millns & Butch Coulter a Valdobbiadene

Massimo

ITA
Paul Millns è uno dei grandi nomi del “British blues”. Pianista in decine di sessions leggendarie e cantante di rara forza ed espressività in sodalizio con il chitarrista e armonicista Butch Coulter, che a sua volta vanta un curriculum denso di collaborazioni straordinarie.
Il duo Paul Millns e Boutch Coulter è esattamente ciò che il “British blues” testimonia: una storia lunga di rara freschezza. Un’autentica eterna giovinezza.

ENG
Paul Millns is one of the greatest names of the “British Blues”. A pianist who has taken part in many legendary sessions, a singer of rare strength and expressivity who joined with Butch Coulter, a guitarist and a harmonica player who praises a curriculum of extraordinary collaborations.
The Paul Millns and Butch Coulter duo represents exactly what the “British Blues” testifies: a long story of rare freshness. An autentic eternal youth.

LINE UP
Paul Millns: pianoforte / piano
Butch Coulter: chitarra, armonica / guitar, harmonica

Direzione artistica: ArteRitmi di Vincenzo Barattin

Per maggiori informazioni: https://www.valdobbiadenejazz.com/

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di , potrebbe interessarti

I più visti

  • Mercatino dell'antiquariato a Portobuffolè

    • Gratis
    • dal 12 maggio al 8 dicembre 2019
    • Portobuffolè

  • “Per non dimenticare”: ecco la mostra con scritti e oggetti di ex internati

    • Gratis
    • dal 13 aprile 2019 al 27 gennaio 2020
    • Museo degli Alpini

  • "Leopoldo Metlicovitz, l'arte del desiderio": nuova mostra al Museo Salce

    • dal 16 maggio al 13 ottobre 2019
    • Complesso di San Gaetano

  • Visita in cantina - wine tour & tasting

    • dal 1 aprile al 31 dicembre 2019
    • Canevel Spumanti S.p.a.
Torna su
TrevisoToday è in caricamento