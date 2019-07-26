Sezioni

Scooter tour experience sulle colline del prosecco

INFO TOUR

Scooter Tours turistici, enogastronomici tra i vigneti di Valdobbiadene e d'intorni, scoprendo arte, natura, cultura e degustando la gastronomia e i vini tipici della zona, e non solo.
Vuoi trascorrere una giornata diversa e indimenticabile, non aver indugi, contattaci e vieni con noi.
Sarà un'esperienza meravigliosa, ideale per la singola coppia o per gruppi di amici, per un regalo alternativo o per premiare e stimolare i propri dipendenti o clienti, in ambito lavorativo.
Il prezzo indicato €.79,00 è per coppia e gli interessati potranno avere maggiori informazioni sui dettagli telefonando o scrivendo:
E-mail: info.em.key@gmail.com
Cel: +393356637333

English Version

Scooters Touristic tours, food and wine tours among the Valdobbiadene and surrounding vineyards, discovering art, nature, culture and tasting the gastronomy and the typical wines of the area, and not only.
You want to spend a different and unforgettable day, don't hesitate, contact us and come with us.
It will be a wonderful experience, ideal for a single couple or for groups of friends, for an alternative gift or to reward and stimulate their employees or customers, in the workplace.
The price shown €.79,00 is per couple and Interested parties will have more information on costs and details by telephoning or writing:
E-mail: info.em.key@gmail.com
Cel: +393356637333

