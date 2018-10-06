Sezioni

Ecco "Shalla", il nuovo videoclip di Whitey ft. San Pitr & John Ash

Ecco la Trapposto Band della scena “trap” di Treviso. Tre ragazzi con un sogno in comune: sfondare nella musica

Prod. by Young Forever
Beats Mix and Master by Thaurus Studio (Milan)
Directed/Edited by Petref Begaj
First camera assistant: Hajden Musta

