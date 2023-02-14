Blues nite - Mr Wob & the Canes + Hat's Effect

Sabato 25 febbraio Django torna a tingersi di Blues!

Apertura ore 19.30: vieni ad assaggiare le prelibatezze della pizzeria Machete, con ingredienti provenienti dalla Bottega GAS la Piave!

Dalle 21 in biosteria la Mandragola warm up offered by Cordial Massacre con:

// Pino Nuvola ( https://youtu.be/ym07uG315mc )

// Massimo Battistella ( https://youtu.be/asGITs6CEDA )

Dalle 22 on stage:

// Jam Session offered by Treviblues

// Hats Effect ( https://www.facebook.com/hatseffects )

// Mr Wob & the Canes ( https://www.facebook.com/thewobpage )

CSO Django

Bar e cucina operativi

Porte aperte alle 19.30

• Contributo richiesto all'ingresso per gli artisti 5€

DAGHE