Martedì, 14 Febbraio 2023
Sereno
Eventi / Concerti

Blues nite - Mr Wob & the Canes + Hat's Effect

Dove Cso Django

Via Daniele Monterumici, 11

Quando Dal 25/02/2023 al 25/02/2023 dalle 19.30
Prezzo 5 euro
Altre informazioni
Redazione

Sabato 25 febbraio Django torna a tingersi di Blues!

Apertura ore 19.30: vieni ad assaggiare le prelibatezze della pizzeria Machete, con ingredienti provenienti dalla Bottega GAS la Piave!

Dalle 21 in biosteria la Mandragola warm up offered by Cordial Massacre con:
// Pino Nuvola ( https://youtu.be/ym07uG315mc )
// Massimo Battistella ( https://youtu.be/asGITs6CEDA )

Dalle 22 on stage:
// Jam Session offered by Treviblues
// Hats Effect ( https://www.facebook.com/hatseffects )
// Mr Wob & the Canes ( https://www.facebook.com/thewobpage )

 CSO Django
 Bar e cucina operativi
 Porte aperte alle 19.30
• Contributo richiesto all'ingresso per gli artisti 5€

 DAGHE

