Blues nite - Mr Wob & the Canes + Hat's Effect
Quando Dal 25/02/2023 al 25/02/2023 dalle 19.30
Prezzo 5 euro
Sabato 25 febbraio Django torna a tingersi di Blues!
Apertura ore 19.30: vieni ad assaggiare le prelibatezze della pizzeria Machete, con ingredienti provenienti dalla Bottega GAS la Piave!
Dalle 21 in biosteria la Mandragola warm up offered by Cordial Massacre con:
// Pino Nuvola ( https://youtu.be/ym07uG315mc )
// Massimo Battistella ( https://youtu.be/asGITs6CEDA )
Dalle 22 on stage:
// Jam Session offered by Treviblues
// Hats Effect ( https://www.facebook.com/hatseffects )
// Mr Wob & the Canes ( https://www.facebook.com/thewobpage )
CSO Django
Bar e cucina operativi
Porte aperte alle 19.30
• Contributo richiesto all'ingresso per gli artisti 5€
DAGHE