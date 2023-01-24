Gintonico Elettronico @New Age

Sabato 4 Febbraio 2023

Ritorna a Treviso

????????? ???????????

La festa che unisce due elementi fondamentali della nightlife:

la MUSICA DANCE e il GIN TONIC!

Ingresso GRATUITO fino a mezzanotte

Poi 10€ – Biglietti disponibili in cassa

In pista potrai ballare:

Purple Disco Machine, Riton, Michael Bibi, Shouse, Pawsa, Daft Punk, Fisher, Nu Genea, Peggy Gou, Fred Again, Armand Van Helden, Mochakk, Fatboy Slim, Jamie XX, James Hype, Disclosure, and many more…

In consolle: SIMOFONIK / ANT ONE

Al bar potrai ordinare: London Dry n.3, Roku, Monkey 47, Malfy Rosa, Gin Mare, Gin del Professore Madame, Bobby's Scheidam, Cubical Premium, Bulldog, Mombasa, Geranium, Porter's Old Tom, Gunpowder Oriental Botanicals, Mom, Brockmans, Pink 47, Caorunn, Jinzu, Ginarte, Xoriguer Mahon, Citadelle, Generous, Ungava, and many more…

TUTTI I GIN PREMIUM A 10€!

Dalle 23.30 alle 4.00

NEW AGE CLUB

via Tintoretto, 14 - Roncade (Tv)

Gintonico Elettronico è una produzione Suonica

www.suonica.it