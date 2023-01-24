rotate-mobile
Eventi / Disco&Feste

Gintonico Elettronico @New Age

Dove New Age Club

Via Tintoretto, 14

Roncade
Quando Dal 04/02/2023 al 05/02/2023 dalle 23.30 alle 4
Prezzo 10 euro
Altre informazioni Sito web suonica.it
Sabato 4 Febbraio 2023
 Ritorna a Treviso
????????? ???????????

La festa che unisce due elementi fondamentali della nightlife:
la MUSICA DANCE e il GIN TONIC!

 Ingresso GRATUITO fino a mezzanotte
 Poi 10€ – Biglietti disponibili in cassa

 In pista potrai ballare:
Purple Disco Machine, Riton, Michael Bibi, Shouse, Pawsa, Daft Punk, Fisher, Nu Genea, Peggy Gou, Fred Again, Armand Van Helden, Mochakk, Fatboy Slim, Jamie XX, James Hype, Disclosure, and many more…

 In consolle: SIMOFONIK / ANT ONE

 Al bar potrai ordinare: London Dry n.3, Roku, Monkey 47, Malfy Rosa, Gin Mare, Gin del Professore Madame, Bobby's Scheidam, Cubical Premium, Bulldog, Mombasa, Geranium, Porter's Old Tom, Gunpowder Oriental Botanicals, Mom, Brockmans, Pink 47, Caorunn, Jinzu, Ginarte, Xoriguer Mahon, Citadelle, Generous, Ungava, and many more…

 TUTTI I GIN PREMIUM A 10€!

 Dalle 23.30 alle 4.00
 NEW AGE CLUB
via Tintoretto, 14 - Roncade (Tv)

Gintonico Elettronico è una produzione Suonica
www.suonica.it

