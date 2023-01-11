rotate-mobile
Mercoledì, 11 Gennaio 2023
Eventi / Concerti

Go Down Fest

Dove Cso Django

Via Daniele Monterumici, 11

Quando Dal 04/02/2023 al 04/02/2023 dalle 19
Prezzo 10 eur0
Altre informazioni
Redazione

Sabato 4 Febbraio 2023

Go Down Records e CSO DJANGO presentano:

Small Jackets
https://www.godownrecords.com/small-jackets
Bleeding Eyes
https://www.godownrecords.com/bleeding-eyes
Quiet Confusion
https://www.godownrecords.com/quiet-confusion
The Magagas
https://www.facebook.com/theMagogas

Dj set Luca Baldez

 CSO Django
 Bar aperto
 Porte aperte alle 19.00

• Contributo richiesto all'ingresso per gli artisti 10€ + CD in omaggio

Go Down Fest

