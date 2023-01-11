Go Down Fest
Quando Dal 04/02/2023 al 04/02/2023 dalle 19
Prezzo 10 eur0
Altre informazioni
Sabato 4 Febbraio 2023
Go Down Records e CSO DJANGO presentano:
Small Jackets
https://www.godownrecords.com/small-jackets
Bleeding Eyes
https://www.godownrecords.com/bleeding-eyes
Quiet Confusion
https://www.godownrecords.com/quiet-confusion
The Magagas
https://www.facebook.com/theMagogas
Dj set Luca Baldez
CSO Django
Bar aperto
Porte aperte alle 19.00
• Contributo richiesto all'ingresso per gli artisti 10€ + CD in omaggio