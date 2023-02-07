Pillow Party @Home

Sabato 18 Febbraio

PILLOW PARTY

Prenota il tuo tavolo per cena whatsapp +39 333 320 7795

Ingresso libero

il tuo capo ti fa arrabbiare? la tua ragazza dice di non avere niente ma ti tiene il muso? il tuo ragazzo visualizza ma non risponde?

Questa serata è ciò che fa per voi

Historical Bar & Restaurant, since 2008 in Treviso (Italy)

* Bad Service

* Hot Bear

* Lousy Food

* Music Loud

Not perfect but real



