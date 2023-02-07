rotate-mobile
Martedì, 7 Febbraio 2023
Eventi / Disco&Feste

Pillow Party @Home

Dove Home rock bar

Via Fonderia

Quando Dal 18/02/2023 al 18/02/2023 dalle 19
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web instagram.com
Redazione

Sabato 18 Febbraio 
PILLOW PARTY 
 Prenota il tuo tavolo per cena whatsapp +39 333 320 7795
 Ingresso libero 
il tuo capo ti fa arrabbiare? la tua ragazza dice di non avere niente ma ti tiene il muso? il tuo ragazzo visualizza ma non risponde?
Questa serata è ciò che fa per voi 
Historical Bar & Restaurant, since 2008 in Treviso (Italy)
* Bad Service 
* Hot Bear 
* Lousy Food 
* Music Loud 
Not perfect but real 

 Stay With Us, Stay At HOME 
Follow us https://www.instagram.com/homerockbar/

Potrebbe interessarti

