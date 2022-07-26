rotate-mobile
Martedì, 26 Luglio 2022
Eventi / Sagre

Sagra Madonna del Ramoncello

Dove Campo Fiera

Via Mareno

Santa Lucia di Piave
Quando Dal 29/07/2022 al 08/08/2022 dalle 19
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni
Redazione

SAGRA MADONNA DEL RAMONCELLO 2022

VENERDI' 29 LUGLIO
Aperura stand gastronomico

SABATO 30 LUGLIO
Apertura stand gastronomico
 Trattori in festa

DOMENICA 31 LUGLIO
Apertura stand gastronomico
 Serata musicale con ZEE ZEE QUEEN

VENERDI' 5 AGOSTO
Apertura stand gastronomico

SABATO 6 AGOSTO
Apertura stand gastronomico
 Serata musicale con ROGER LA VOCE DEL SOLE

DOMENICA 7 AGOSTO
Apertura stand gastronomico
 Serata musicale con LADY D BAND

LUNEDI' 8 AGOSTO
Apertura stand gastronomico
 Serata musicale con PRIMAVERA
Chiusura festeggiamenti con SPETTACOLO PIROTECNICO

Sagra Madonna del Ramoncello

