Sagra Madonna del Ramoncello
Dove Campo Fiera Santa Lucia di Piave
Quando Dal 29/07/2022 al 08/08/2022 dalle 19
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni
SAGRA MADONNA DEL RAMONCELLO 2022
VENERDI' 29 LUGLIO
Aperura stand gastronomico
SABATO 30 LUGLIO
Apertura stand gastronomico
Trattori in festa
DOMENICA 31 LUGLIO
Apertura stand gastronomico
Serata musicale con ZEE ZEE QUEEN
VENERDI' 5 AGOSTO
Apertura stand gastronomico
SABATO 6 AGOSTO
Apertura stand gastronomico
Serata musicale con ROGER LA VOCE DEL SOLE
DOMENICA 7 AGOSTO
Apertura stand gastronomico
Serata musicale con LADY D BAND
LUNEDI' 8 AGOSTO
Apertura stand gastronomico
Serata musicale con PRIMAVERA
Chiusura festeggiamenti con SPETTACOLO PIROTECNICO