When we were young - Beer Belly Festival

VENERDÌ 19 LUGLIO LA FESTA CON LE MIGLIORI HIT POP-EMO-PUNK TRA LA FINE DEGLI ANNI ‘90 E I PRIMI 2000 SUONATE LIVE DAI DARK SIDE



L’appuntamento con When We Were Young, il party di Home Rock Bar, è per domani, venerdì 19 luglio, al Beer Belly festival di Scandolara: un tuffo negli anni ‘90 e 2000 con la musica di Blink182, Sum41, The Offspring, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, Simple Plan, My Chemical Romance e molti altri portata live dai Darkside.



In consolle, dopo l’esibizione della band, gireranno i dischi di Christian Effe.



Ingresso gratuito