When we were young - Beer Belly Festival
Dove Beer Belly Festival Zero Branco
Quando Dal 19/07/2024 al 20/07/2024 oggi e domani Orario non disponibile
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni
VENERDÌ 19 LUGLIO LA FESTA CON LE MIGLIORI HIT POP-EMO-PUNK TRA LA FINE DEGLI ANNI ‘90 E I PRIMI 2000 SUONATE LIVE DAI DARK SIDE
L’appuntamento con When We Were Young, il party di Home Rock Bar, è per domani, venerdì 19 luglio, al Beer Belly festival di Scandolara: un tuffo negli anni ‘90 e 2000 con la musica di Blink182, Sum41, The Offspring, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, Simple Plan, My Chemical Romance e molti altri portata live dai Darkside.
In consolle, dopo l’esibizione della band, gireranno i dischi di Christian Effe.
Ingresso gratuito