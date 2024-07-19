Venerdì, 19 Luglio 2024
meteo Nubi sparse con ampie schiarite
Accedi
Eventi / Disco&Feste

When we were young - Beer Belly Festival

Dove Beer Belly Festival

Via Scandolara

Zero Branco
Quando Dal 19/07/2024 al 20/07/2024 oggi e domani Orario non disponibile
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni
Giacomo

VENERDÌ 19 LUGLIO LA FESTA CON LE MIGLIORI HIT POP-EMO-PUNK TRA LA FINE DEGLI ANNI ‘90 E I PRIMI 2000 SUONATE LIVE DAI DARK SIDE

L’appuntamento con When We Were Young, il party di Home Rock Bar, è per domani, venerdì 19 luglio, al Beer Belly festival di Scandolara: un tuffo negli anni ‘90 e 2000 con la musica di Blink182, Sum41, The Offspring, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, Simple Plan, My Chemical Romance e molti altri portata live dai Darkside.

In consolle, dopo l’esibizione della band, gireranno i dischi di Christian Effe.


Ingresso gratuito

A proposito di Eventi

Suoni di Marca - 80 Festival per i 30 anni di Radio Company

  • 24 luglio 2024
  • Suoni di Marca
  • Gratis

Ultima data del tour italiano della diva del death gospel Louise Lemon

  • 28 luglio 2024
  • Nomad Hostel
  • Gratis

Tony Esposito e Teresa De Sio - Suoni di Marca 2024

  • 20 luglio 2024
  • Bastione di San Marco
  • Gratis

Rassegna musicale Musei d'estate 2024

  • dal 4 luglio al 1 agosto 2024
  • Museo di Santa Caterina

Potrebbe interessarti

When we were young - Beer Belly Festival
TrevisoToday è in caricamento