rotate-mobile
Giovedì, 5 Gennaio 2023
Tempo nebbioso
Accedi
Eventi / Disco&Feste

When we were young @Home

Dove Home rock bar

Via Fonderia, 73

Quando Dal 06/01/2023 al 06/01/2023 solo domani 19
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni
Redazione

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG 

Per i nostalgici delle frangette, degli skinny jeans, delle Vans e dell’eyeliner di fine anni duemila? 
Questa serata è ciò che fa per voi 

Prenota il tuo tavolo whatsapp +39 333 320 7795

Historical Bar & Restaurant, since 2008 in Treviso (Italy)
* Bad Service 
* Hot Bear 
* Lousy Food 
* Music Loud 
Not perfect but real 
 Stay With Us, Stay At HOME 
Follow us https://www.instagram.com/homerockbar/

A proposito di Disco&Feste, potrebbe interessarti

Random®, una festa a caso @New Age

  • dal 14 al 15 gennaio 2023
  • New Age Club

Summer, l'estate d'inverno @New Age

  • dal 5 al 6 gennaio 2023
  • New Age Club

Dj Aladyn from Radio Deejay @Mattorosso

  • 7 gennaio 2023
  • Mattorosso
  • Gratis

Potrebbe interessarti

When we were young @Home

TrevisoToday è in caricamento