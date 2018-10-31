Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi /

Matt "The Drifter"@Diego Armando

Matteo

Hi folks...
MATT"THE DRIFTER" per la prima volta al DIEGO ARMANDO.
Con I suoi pezzi inediti,che uniscono il Folk,il Blues e il Country americano,vi porterá direttamente nei pub oltre oceano facendovi assaporare l'atmosfera e la passione di questi posti,accompagnato da Alessandro Terramagra (electric guitar) e Nicolò Pasqualotto (sax) che renderanno il tutto ancora più interessante!!!
Quindi...entrate,accomodatevi,sedetevi,ordinatevi una bella birra ghiacciata e lasciatevi trasportare nelle praterie Americane.
"
-I'm not a musician
-I'm not a singer
-I'm a poor windscreenwasher trying to do my job under the rain!!!
Cit.

"
Let's folk!!!

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di , potrebbe interessarti

I più visti

  • Weekend in cantina: alla scoperta dei vini sulla Strada del Prosecco

    • dal 6 gennaio 2018 al 1 gennaio 2019

  • Mostra "Viaggiatori del cosmo. Meteoriti & Co."

    • dal 2 dicembre 2017 al 28 luglio 2019
    • Museo di Storia Naturale e Archeologia

  • "I cani di Elliot Erwitt" in mostra a Ca' dei Carraresi

    • dal 22 settembre 2018 al 3 febbraio 2019
    • Ca' dei Carraresi

  • Mostra "Scarpa e Olivetti. Sinergie tra parole e progetti"

    • Gratis
    • dal 25 maggio 2018 al 13 gennaio 2019
    • Centro Carlo Scarpa
Torna su
TrevisoToday è in caricamento