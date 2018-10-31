Matt "The Drifter"@Diego Armando

Hi folks...

MATT"THE DRIFTER" per la prima volta al DIEGO ARMANDO.

Con I suoi pezzi inediti,che uniscono il Folk,il Blues e il Country americano,vi porterá direttamente nei pub oltre oceano facendovi assaporare l'atmosfera e la passione di questi posti,accompagnato da Alessandro Terramagra (electric guitar) e Nicolò Pasqualotto (sax) che renderanno il tutto ancora più interessante!!!

Quindi...entrate,accomodatevi,sedetevi,ordinatevi una bella birra ghiacciata e lasciatevi trasportare nelle praterie Americane.

"

-I'm not a musician

-I'm not a singer

-I'm a poor windscreenwasher trying to do my job under the rain!!!

Cit.



"

Let's folk!!!