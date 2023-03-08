rotate-mobile
Mercoledì, 8 Marzo 2023
Eventi / Manifestazioni

Fiera d'Irlanda - II Edizione

Dove Prato Fiera

Via Sant' Ambrogio di Fiera

Quando Dal 16/03/2023 al 19/03/2023 Orario non disponibile
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni
Redazione

FIERA D'IRLANDA TREVISO 

16-17-18-19 Marzo 2023

 Prato Fiera (TV)

-------------------

Dal 16 al 19 marzo 2023 a Prato Fiera (Treviso), in occasione del week end di San Patrizio, si svolgerà la seconda edizione di “Fiera d’Irlanda”, una 4 giorni di musica dal vivo, dj set, cucina tradizionale irlandese e intrattenimento.

--------------------

AREA AL COPERTO:
Stand Gastronomico
Punti birra irlandese "PORTERHOUSE"
Contenuti a tema
Live Music
Dj set

AREA ALL'ESTERNO:
Griglie all'aperto
Punti birra irlandese "PORTERHOUSE"
Villaggio Celtico
Artigianato Tradizionale Irlandese
Intrattenimento musicale
Area Bimbi

-------------------
PROGRAMMA:
-------------------
Giovedì 16 Marzo

Apertura stand e area esterna
Ore 19.00-00.00

Esibizione live:
THE SHAMROCKBAND
ore 20:00-23:00

----------------------

Venerdì 17 Marzo

Apertura stand e area esterna
Ore 19.00-00.00

Esibizione live:
ACHTUNG BABIES (COVER U2)
ore 20:00-23:00

Dj set ROGER RAMONE

----------------------

Sabato 18 Marzo:

Apertura stand e area esterna
Ore 11.00-00.00

Esibizione live PRANZO:
WILLOWS ACUSTICO
ore 12:00-14:00

Proiezione partite RUGBY 6 NAZIONI:
SCOZIA - ITALIA ore 12.30
FRANCIA - GALLES ore 15.45
IRLANDA - INGHILTERRA ore 18.00

Presentazione Podcast:
TROUBLES - Una storia Irlandese.
a cura di Samuele Sciarrillo
ore 15.00

Esibizione live CENA:
WILLOWS BAND
ore 19:00-21:00

Esibizione live SERA:
ANDREA ROCK & THE REBEL POETS
ore 21:00-23:00

Dj set ROGER RAMONE

------------------------

Domenica 19 Marzo:

Apertura stand e area esterna
Ore 11.00-00.00

Esibizione live PRANZO:
DARIDEL ACUSTICO
ore 12.00 - 14.00

Esibizione Artistica:
Workshop di Danza Irlandese GENS D'YS:
ore 16.00 - 19.00

Presentazione del libro I MURI DI ERIN
ore 15.00

Esibizione live CENA:
DARIDEL BAND
ore 18:00-20:00

Esibizione live SERA:
RADIOFIERA
ore 20:00-22:00

Dj set ROGER RAMONE

FIERA D'IRLANDA TREVISO

INGRESSO LIBERO E GRATUITO

EVENTO GARANTITO ANCHE IN CASO DI PIOGGIA

 Informazioni: info@fieradirlanda.com

